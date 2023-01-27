17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails.

280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic Ride. John McGuirk traveled from Ohio with his wife. The couple has been avid snowmobile riders since 1972.

“She has as much fun as I do,” McGuirk said. “We are getting older, so we don’t do a lot of high-speed trail riding anymore. We love to get out on the antique and vintage rides. All of our friends here in Michigan, we love getting together and seeing everybody and have a great time.”

McGurik has more than 120 different sleds. He brought a 1980 Polaris snowmobile to ride and an additional three snowmobiles from the 1960′s for the show.

“This is good weather for it, nice and cold,” McGurik said.

The Rapid River Relic Riders have hosted the event for 17 years. Event coordinators said Friday’s turnout is higher than last years by about 20 riders.

“The goal is to get everybody together and have a really good time. Everybody gets to talk to each other that don’t get to see each other more than once a year,” said Scott Nieuwenkamp, Rapid River Relic Riders member.

Participants registered with a cash or non-perishable donation that will go back to the community. Nieuwenkamp said Friday’s ride was 12 miles. He hopes to see the event continue to grow.

“I hope to see our younger generation get involved and will keep coming to this and get interested in it enough to continue this on,” Nieuwenkamp said.

The relic ride is a two-day event. On Saturday, Main Street will be closed in Rapid River for the snowmobile show, where antique rides will be on display for anyone to see.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.