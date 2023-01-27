1 dead in Schoolcraft County snowmobile crash

(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler from the Charlotte, Michigan area has died after crashing in Schoolcraft County.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:45 p.m., responders were dispatched to DNR Trail 413 near Camp 7 Rd. in Schoolcraft County for a single snowmobile crash.

According to the Michigan State Police, 46-year-old Alain Davis was traveling with her husband who was on a separate snowmobile near her when she failed to navigate a curve in the trail.

The victim struck several tree stumps and was ejected from the snowmobile before hitting a tree. Life-saving measures were performed before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Michigan State Police troopers, Commercial Motor Vehicle officers, Manistique Public Safety officers, Inwood Fire and Rescue personnel, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s deputies, and Guardian Flight assisted on the scene.

