Widespread snow to sweep the UP on a windy Friday

Lake effect snow dwindling in Upper Michigan Thursday as high pressure rebuilds in the region. But benign weather conditions are brief as early Friday, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow showers and blustery conditions. Slick roads, low driving visibility and lakeshore flooding possible as a clipper system brings snow and gusty winds before the weekend. Lake effect snow follows after system passage in the weekend, plus the creeping of frigid air steered in by the polar jet stream.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then increasing overnight with snow showers west early morning; blustery

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow; patchy blowing snow; south winds gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers north

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts and cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; very cold

>Highs: 0s

