Video shows man stealing 6-foot gorilla statue from antique store

Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the theft happened at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Video shows a man pull up in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, get out of the vehicle and walk up to the statue. He then cuts the cable that was locking the gorilla to the front of the store, loads it into the truck and leaves the scene.

The owner of the antique store said the statue, named “Murphy,” had already been sold, but still needed to be shipped to a hotel in Africa.

Police are looking for the suspect in the video and asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free pre-K
Courtesy Michigan DNR: Footage from a trail camera shows Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea,...
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County

Latest News

Law makers in Lansing clap at the State of the State address.
UP republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
Slick roads, low driving visibility and lakeshore flooding possible as a clipper system moves...
Widespread snow to sweep the UP on a windy Friday
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death