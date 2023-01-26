UP Home Health & Hospice celebrates 50 years of service to the community

U.P. Home Health and Hospice building in Ishpeming.
U.P. Home Health and Hospice building in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home Health and Hospice in Ishpeming is celebrating 50 years of hard work and dedication.

Staff said the location will celebrate by doing different things every month this year. This month, they will have birthday parties at the Ishpeming Senior Center. They will also target community service and support and will donate to a nonprofit. The U.P. Home Health and Hospice Director of Community Services Kori Borne said these 50 years feel like quite an accomplishment.

“We started as a home health company back in 1973,” said Borne. “We have seen changes in health care, changes in regulation during a pandemic. Just to be able to get through to the other side of it and still be here and still taking care of our community, it really is something to be proud of.”

Staff also said they want to thank the community for all their years of support and trust as they wouldn’t still be standing without them.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

A rose in a bouquet of flowers.
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
Red roses.
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
A Marquette County high school has been awarded a $5,000 grant that will help bring more fresh...
Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom
The Negaunee Lions Club has set up its Teal Lake Meltdown and now you can take your best guess...
Annual Negaunee guessing competition kicks off
An Iron County police department is making equipment upgrades, thanks to a grant.
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades