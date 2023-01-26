UP Home Health & Hospice celebrates 50 years of service to the community

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home Health and Hospice in Ishpeming is celebrating 50 years of hard work and dedication.

Staff said the location will celebrate by doing different things every month this year. This month, they will have birthday parties at the Ishpeming Senior Center. They will also target community service and support and will donate to a nonprofit. The U.P. Home Health and Hospice Director of Community Services Kori Borne said these 50 years feel like quite an accomplishment.

“We started as a home health company back in 1973,” said Borne. “We have seen changes in health care, changes in regulation during a pandemic. Just to be able to get through to the other side of it and still be here and still taking care of our community, it really is something to be proud of.”

Staff also said they want to thank the community for all their years of support and trust as they wouldn’t still be standing without them.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.