Scammers posed as tech support to hack US agencies, NSA says

An alert sent out by the NSA and other agencies reported cybercriminals posed as tech support...
An alert sent out by the NSA and other agencies reported cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scammers apparently hacked employees of at least two U.S. agencies last year.

This is according to an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency and a threat-sharing center for state and local governments.

They sent the alert out Wednesday, revealing cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.

They were apparently trying to trick the victim into sending them money.

Officials said it is not clear if the fraud worked.

They said the scam is part of a widespread fraud campaign and has hit both private sector and government agencies.

Government officials are now worried about what hackers could do with the stolen information.

They say it could be sold to government-backed spies or could help hackers looking to covertly maintain long-term access to a network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free pre-K
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
Gov. Whitmer promises lowered taxes, increased manufacturing in 2023 State of the State Address

Latest News

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, talks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in...
Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
Fire officials said a 12-year-old boy remains hospitalized, while a 14-year-old boy has been...
Girl, 3, dies after Indiana apartment fire kills dad, sister
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
Renovation project at Ishpeming Armory
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory
CopperDog 150 needs volunteers
‘You’ll be addicted and want to come back’: CopperDog 150 seeks more volunteers ahead of event