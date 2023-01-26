Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette

Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional poker player Joshua T. Thatcher of Gwinn will serve probation after pleading guilty to running an illegal poker room in Marquette.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Thatcher was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette.

TV6 reported on the poker room’s opening in 2021. The so-called private poker club opened April 1, 2021, and closed July 8, 2021, following a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board Criminal Investigation section.

As part of his plea agreement, Thatcher agreed to forfeit to the State of Michigan all items seized from the location, including six poker tables, $13,050 in cash and other money held in bank accounts connected to the investigation of 906 Poker Social.

“Unregulated gambling operations do not offer Michigan residents the same protections provided through legal, regulated gambling,” said Henry Williams, executive director, Michigan Gaming Control Board in a press release. “The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s mission is to ensure fair and honest gaming in Michigan, and we partner with the Michigan Department of Attorney General to investigate and eliminate illegal gaming activities across the state.”

The Michigan Department of Attorney General prosecuted the case.

“My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. “I appreciate the work the Michigan Gaming Control Board has done to protect Michigan residents and businesses.”

In published reports, Thatcher described 906 Poker Social as a private membership club where members gambled against each other. He charged members a fee based on weekly, monthly or yearly membership plus a $10 per hour chair rental fee. The location offered live poker and other games.

Thatcher also was charged in May 2022 with five other felony counts, including two counts of using computers to commit a crime, and a high misdemeanor count of permitting a gambling house for gain. The other counts later were dismissed.

Judge Jennifer A. Mazzuchi of the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette presided over sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free pre-K
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
(Marquette City seal on WLUC Photo)
7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat

Latest News

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, talks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in...
Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
Renovation project at Ishpeming Armory
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory
CopperDog 150 needs volunteers
‘You’ll be addicted and want to come back’: CopperDog 150 seeks more volunteers ahead of event