Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.

The Sheriff’s Office says the best way to protect yourself from these scams is by independently verifying the phone number. Call the agency the scammer is pretending to be and ask for the person the scammer is pretending to be. The agency will then typically correct the issue.

The Sheriff’s Office also says it will never ask for money over the phone.

“No police agency is going to be asking you for money over the phone,” said Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff. “We just won’t do it. If you owe money on something, we would go to you or have you come to the courthouse or the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the retired sergeant mentioned in the scam calls is not involved with the phone scams.

