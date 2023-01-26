Mather Playground Committee one more step towards goal

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Mather Elementary School is one more step toward a new playground.

The Alger County Board of Commissions donated $20,000 to the Mather Playground Committee.

TV6 first told you about the 27-year-old playground in August, when 4 first-grade students set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the replacement.

Now, Munising Middle and High School Principal Nicole Lasak said the committee has reached $132,000 of its $150,000 goal.

“Lots of the community businesses have donated and individuals in the community. There’s been an overwhelming amount of support. It’s very exciting and I feel so lucky to live in Munising where we can put this lofty goal out, saying we can raise $150,000 for our kids,” Lasak said.

Lasak said the committee has applied for grants to reach the rest of the goal.

