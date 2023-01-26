Marquette County Child Care Coalition continues work on pilot program

Marquette County Child care Coalition
Marquette County Child care Coalition(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Step by step, the child care business lab pilot program will be coming to Marquette County.

It will train and license at-home daycare providers to address the need for child care in the community.

Deb Dupras is the program director at Great Start to Quality UP Resource Center. She said the coalition has a better idea of what the pilot will look like.

“We have been planning our timeline, looking at our curriculum and licensing requirements and are seeing what other partners we need at the table,” Dupras said.

Dupras said the foundation of the curriculum will be based on the state’s family child care business training.

“We want to not only teach them best practices and navigate the system of child care but also be able to connect them with other individuals so they have a cohort and can network moving on,” Dupras said.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership Foundation has also hired a staff member to help with the program.

“Their main job will be coordination,” said LSCP Chief Executive Officer Christopher Germain. “So, the program will include speakers, subject matter experts, content development and mentorship. This person will be in charge of making sure everyone accepted into the program get what they need and is moving through it well.”

Dupras said applications will be out at the end of February or early March.

“We will hopefully start in mid-April and we’re looking at a 10 to 12-week session. And we’re trying to make it all face to face but there might be some room for doing it virtually,” Dupras said.

In order to launch, the coalition needs to finish the curriculum design, complete branding and start marketing the program.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free pre-K
Courtesy Michigan DNR: Footage from a trail camera shows Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea,...
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County

Latest News

Slick roads, low driving visibility and lakeshore flooding possible as a clipper system moves...
Widespread snow to sweep the UP on a windy Friday
Scam Alert
Houghton County Clerk urges homeowners to be cautious of company offering fast cash
Phone scams
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Ishpeming Armory renovations
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory