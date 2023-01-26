Light to moderate snow tomorrow with frigid air to follow

Scattered snow will affect some near Lake Superior Thursday morning and more snow is on the way for Friday. Amounts right now are predicted to be between 1-3 inches with some isolated areas possibly seeing a little more. As the weekend rolls around expect temperatures to decline into the teens and single digits. Next week is shaping up to be mostly the same with temperatures in the singles and light snow chances.

Thursday: Light lake effect snow in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; widespread light to moderate snow from the northwest

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow along the North wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 10s; isolated Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers; colder air settles in

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Monday: Frigid air starts off the work week; scattered snow showers throughout the day

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Cold air lingers; isolated snow chances

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chance of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 0s

