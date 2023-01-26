Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain wrestler has won unprecedented honors.

Shayna Hruska is the only girl on the Iron Mountain High School wrestling team. On Saturday at the U.P. Finals in Marquette, she became the first female wrestler to ever win a U.P. State Championship. Hruska was also voted tournament MVP by her peers.

“That means a lot to me because it has always been my dream. This season I was working really hard towards my goals, and I was really dedicated to winning the U.P. State Championship. I didn’t even think I would get MVP,” Hruska said.

Hruska has been wrestling since third grade. The Iron Mountain junior says when she first started, there was rarely another girl. Now, she notices it is becoming more popular.

“When I was younger, this was no girls at all. You would barely see one here or there. Now, they are sanctioning girls wrestling; there are all girl’s tournaments. It is really growing,” Hruska said.

So far this season, Hruska has a 12-7 record. Hruska wrestles in the 106-pound weight class. Most of her competitors are boys.

“Of course, the boys are going to be stronger than you, it has always been that way. I’ve been wrestling for so long I’m used to that,” Hruska said.

Despite the strength mismatch, Hruska said she relies on her training to be successful.

“I wrestle my game. I use technique and I use my speed. If they get sloppy, I catch up on their moves. If they mess up, I am right on it right away,” Hruska said.

Iron Mountain High School has a long history of successful wrestlers dating back to 1967. Soon, Hruska’s name will be added to the list, etching her name in U.P. sports history.

