FDA advisors meeting to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in the U.S.(GAO via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Vaccine advisors from the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of COVID-19 vaccines - a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans have had their primary shots, just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisors are considering a shift to a once-a-year COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu vaccine.

The shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus and only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.

