Escanaba Public Safety raises money for new K-9

Escanaba Public Safety Department.
Escanaba Public Safety Department.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is looking for donations for a new K-9.

The current K-9, Dag, has been with the department since 2012. He’s 12 and a half years old and time for him to retire. Dag is a narcotics K-9 and Escanaba Public Safety wants the new dog to also be trained in narcotics.

Although Dag is retiring, his handler will continue with the department.

“I’m going to keep Dag, so he’ll be living with me after retirement. I plan on bringing him to work and he’s going to hang out at the department when I’m working,” said Sgt. Gary Sovey with Escanaba Public Safety Department.

It costs about $21,000 to buy and train a K-9 with its new handler.

Any donations can be dropped off at Escanaba Public Safety along Third Avenue North, behind Elmer’s.

