Caregiver Incentive Project to host meet and greet

The CIP hopes the event will help them improve the industry while educating the public about what they do.
The event will also showcase other community non-profits and volunteer opportunities, giving...
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County non-profit is holding a meet and greet this weekend.

The Caregiver Incentive Project based in Marquette will meet at the Masonic Center this Saturday. The event will give the community a chance to speak with members from the non-profit about the caregiver industry and ways it can improve.

There will be music, coffee, hot chocolate and a chance to win free tickets to Escape Marquette.

“I hope people know that there are those of us out there trying to make caregiving a better profession for the caregiver and the cared for,” CIP Intern Shenae Kreps said. “Everyone at CIP has been involved with caregiving in either perspective so we are just trying to make it a better environment for everyone. I hope everyone who attends feels that sense of community.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Center Mall in Downtown Marquette.

