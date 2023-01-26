Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday.

Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.

Organizers said the dinner was filled to capacity.

“The most people we’ve ever had at this event is 270,” said Sarah Foster, Home Builders Association of the U.P. executive officer.

Foster continued, “We have 360 people here tonight. We sold out of table sponsors. We sold out of tickets, which is the first time we’ve ever done that. So, we are really hopeful that we raise quite a bit of money, and we can give some students some good scholarship money this year.”

The Home Builders Association of the U.P. hopes to raise $10,000 from the event.

