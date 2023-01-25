‘You’ll be addicted and want to come back’: CopperDog150 seeks more volunteers ahead of event

Published: Jan. 25, 2023
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the 14th annual CopperDog 150 in historic downtown Calumet.

With just more than a month remaining until the event, organizers are looking for volunteers. With the addition of a fourth race, the CopperDog 15, roughly 300 volunteer shifts are still needed for Friday night alone.

CopperDog 150 chairman Doug Harrer encourages people to volunteer.

“We’re only, I’d say today, at about 30% full, so we have a long way to go,” said Harrer. “Don’t be afraid to sign up for more than one shift, because if it’s something new to you, you’ll be addicted and you’ll want to come back and volunteer some more.”

Organizers are also teaming up with Calumet-based business Copper World to distribute event merchandise. This year marks the first year as the official shirt sponsor.

“This year, Doug Harrer and another co-chair came and asked us if we would be interested in taking over that responsibility. And we thought, ‘why not?’. We’ve been doing it, we love the event, we love merchandise, we’re used to selling merchandise, so it seemed like a logical fit,” said Christine Voelker, Copper World co-owner.

Copper World will be hanging up photos and names of dogs from across the country under its windows playing off the heme of ‘every dog wants to be a Copper Dog’.

The business is also working with the Copper County Humane Society to help orphaned dogs find homes.

“The Humane Society is teaming up with us and they are going to be bringing up 18 different dogs that are in need of adoption,” added Harrer. “Our goal is to find 18 homes for them before the race

The CopperDog 150 will take place March 3-5.

