Upper Michigan Today experiences the energy of Wildcat Hockey ahead of rivalry matchup against Huskies

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the Berry Events Center for its first hour-long episode
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon learn how to shoot a puck from Andre and AJ of the NMU...
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon learn how to shoot a puck from Andre and AJ of the NMU hockey team.(NMU Hockey)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s rivalry week for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats and the Michigan Tech University Huskies.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show to the Berry Events Center to catch the excitement of the players, fans, and coach ahead of the big matchup.

To kick off its first hour-long episode, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon show off the new Walt Kyle locker room and chat with Coach Grant Potulny about where his head is at, two days out from the game.

Get ready for UMT's first hour-long show, live from the Berry Events Center! Tia and Elizabeth show you the locker room and chat with Coach Potulny.

The players give insight into their preparations and feelings about the rivalry.

Tia and Elizabeth chat with NMU hockey players about getting ready for a big game.

The players show Tia and Elizabeth a thing or two about shooting, and blocking, a puck.

NMU hockey players teach Tia how to shoot a puck; Elizabeth tries to block a shot.

The NMU puckheads join to share their favorite chants and an important PSA: wear white at Saturday’s home game.

Meet the NMU puckheads: the rowdy group that brings energy to the stands at NMU hockey games.

The group moves up to the stands to try their hand at chuck a puck.

Tia and Elizabeth play chuck a puck with the NMU puckheads and cheerleaders.

The NMU cheerleaders chime in...

NMU cheerleaders show their moves.

And finally, Tia and Elizabeth have one more chat with Coach Potulny and the players about their timeline for game day.

Final thoughts from Coach Potulny and players ahead of the rivalry matchup between NMU Wildcats and MTU Huskies.

Friday’s game is at the John McInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and will air on FOX UP.

Saturday’s game is at the Berry Event Center in Marquette. The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and will air on TV6.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.
Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit
Cody intro
Cody intro
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
Road crews explain snowbank removal
Road crews explain snowbank removal