Upper Michigan Today experiences the energy of Wildcat Hockey ahead of rivalry matchup against Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s rivalry week for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats and the Michigan Tech University Huskies.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show to the Berry Events Center to catch the excitement of the players, fans, and coach ahead of the big matchup.

To kick off its first hour-long episode, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon show off the new Walt Kyle locker room and chat with Coach Grant Potulny about where his head is at, two days out from the game.

The players give insight into their preparations and feelings about the rivalry.

The players show Tia and Elizabeth a thing or two about shooting, and blocking, a puck.

The NMU puckheads join to share their favorite chants and an important PSA: wear white at Saturday’s home game.

The group moves up to the stands to try their hand at chuck a puck.

The NMU cheerleaders chime in...

And finally, Tia and Elizabeth have one more chat with Coach Potulny and the players about their timeline for game day.

Friday’s game is at the John McInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and will air on FOX UP.

Saturday’s game is at the Berry Event Center in Marquette. The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and will air on TV6.

