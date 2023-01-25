Powdery persistence as lake effect snow ramps up through Thursday

Fresh round of lake effect snow brushes Upper Michigan through Thursday, with locally heavy snowfall possible in the north wind belts.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
View NWS alerts HERE.

The snow track continues in Upper Michigan as a stiff northerly wind steers in lake effect snow Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday -- locally heavy snowfall is possible especially in higher terrain miles downwind from Lake Superior. Snow chances and intensity minimize later Thursday as high pressure rebuilds in the region. Then Friday, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow showers and blustery conditions. Lake effect snow follows after system passage in the weekend, plus the creeping of frigid air steered in by the polar jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow, locally heavy in some areas along the north wind belts; blustery

>Lows: 10s/20 (colder inland)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers gradually diminishing west to east; blustery

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow; patchy blowing snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers north; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts and very cold

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and very cold

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow south and east; cold

>Highs: 10

