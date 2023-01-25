Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta

The celebration of winter is happening February 3 & 4
Organizers are looking forward to transforming Negaunee and celebrating with guests from across the U.P.
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more.

Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.

For a full schedule of events: forgenegaunee.com

