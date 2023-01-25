More chances for light snow before arctic blast

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered snow develops in the west during the day with lake-effect snow increasing in the north overnight. Our next round of widespread snow comes on Friday with a quick clipper system. Behind it, lake-effect snow will persist into Saturday. The other big change will be the arctic air, which will filter in behind this system for the weekend. It sticks around as the coldest air of the season so far moves in next week.

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the west. Then, lake effect snow north tonight

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s west, upper 20s central, upper 20s-low 30s east

Thursday: Morning lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens-low 20s

Friday: Widespread light snow and breezy

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the north. Otherwise, cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Overcast with a chance for snow and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Bitterly cold morning with -10s and staying cold

>Highs: Single numbers

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

snow
More light snow then arctic air
Snow showery marathon continues midweek as Central Plains systems spread light to moderate snow...
Scattered light to moderate snow brushing the UP Wednesday
Snow showery marathon continues midweek as Central Plains systems spread light to moderate snow...
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/24/2023
snow
Light lake effect snow early on