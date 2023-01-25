More chances for light snow before arctic blast

Scattered snow develops in the west during the day with lake-effect snow increasing in the north overnight. Our next round of widespread snow comes on Friday with a quick clipper system. Behind it, lake-effect snow will persist into Saturday. The other big change will be the arctic air, which will filter in behind this system for the weekend. It sticks around as the coldest air of the season so far moves in next week.

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the west. Then, lake effect snow north tonight

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s west, upper 20s central, upper 20s-low 30s east

Thursday: Morning lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens-low 20s

Friday: Widespread light snow and breezy

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the north. Otherwise, cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Overcast with a chance for snow and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Bitterly cold morning with -10s and staying cold

>Highs: Single numbers

