Marquette Mountain Ski School prepares UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson for her first time on skis

Upper Michigan Today hits Marquette Mountain for episode 211
Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson go through a mini ski school at Marquette Mountain with...
Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson go through a mini ski school at Marquette Mountain with instructors Zeke and Connor.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road once again... this time, they gear up for a skiing lesson at Marquette Mountain.

But first, they chat with Kaet Johnson about the changes that have been implemented at the hill in her 2 seasons on board as resort manager.

Marquette Mountain Resort's manager Kaet Johnson talks about the current season and changes at the hill.

Marquette Mountain Ski School Instructor Nick Burns walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through the ropes of ski school while they take a look at the preschool group in action.

Marquette Mountain’s ski school and lessons are not just for children and beginners, though there are special offerings for those demographics.

You can learn more about winter lessons at marquettemountain.com.

Marquette Mountain Ski School Instructor Nick Burns tells you what to expect from the group lessons.

Now for the action-packed part.

Ski School Instructors Zeke King and Connor Williams share tips with Tia, who’s only skied a handful of times, and Elizabeth, who’s never even put on a pair of ski boots before Tuesday.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson learn the basics of skiing from Marquette Mountain Ski School Instructors.

They hit the bunny hill a few more times before the show wraps up... and Manager Kaet Johnson shares her words of wisdom: winter doesn’t stink if you just dress warm!

Well said, Kaet.

Upper Michigan Today hits Marquette Mountain's bunny hill.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

