Marquette County Health Department hosts Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training

Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training
Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a suicide prevention event Wednesday.

Folks gathered at the Negaunee Public Library for the Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training event. Attendees learned how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of a suicidal crisis. People will often withdraw from activities or isolate themselves from family and friends when they are suicidal.

Organizers have some tips for those who could not attend.

“Don’t be afraid to ask,” said Sarah Derwin, Marquette County Health Department health educator. “You can’t do any harm. A lot of times people just need a caring ear and a gentle point to resources and it tends to really lower their anxiety. A lot of times people already have a lot of these skills and we just want to give them confidence to be able to act on them.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or actions, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

U.P. Home Health and Hospice building in Ishpeming.
UP Home Health & Hospice celebrates 50 years of service to the community
GLRC Nurse Practitioner Natalie Walker.
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
A rose in a bouquet of flowers.
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
The two AED machines the Iron River Police Department purchased
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades