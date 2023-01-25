Marquette County Health Department hosts Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a suicide prevention event Wednesday.

Folks gathered at the Negaunee Public Library for the Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training event. Attendees learned how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of a suicidal crisis. People will often withdraw from activities or isolate themselves from family and friends when they are suicidal.

Organizers have some tips for those who could not attend.

“Don’t be afraid to ask,” said Sarah Derwin, Marquette County Health Department health educator. “You can’t do any harm. A lot of times people just need a caring ear and a gentle point to resources and it tends to really lower their anxiety. A lot of times people already have a lot of these skills and we just want to give them confidence to be able to act on them.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or actions, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

