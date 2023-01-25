It’s crunch time for Noquemanon Ski Marathon organizers

Final preparations are on for the 25th annual Noquemanon Ski Marathon, happening January 27-28
Noquemanon Ski Marathon Juniors.
Noquemanon Ski Marathon Juniors.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 12 months of planning, hundreds of volunteers, tens of thousands of dollars, and last-minute equipment repairs: that’s what it takes to throw an event like the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

The 25th annual event is happening on January 27 and 28 and it’s on track to be the largest ski marathon in terms of participants for the Noquemanon Trail Network.

Race Director Jason Rolling tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that two days ahead of the event is when the big machines are rolled out for trail grooming.

Rolling talks in more detail about the number and people and amount of money involved in putting the race on.

What does it take to put on the Noquemanon Ski Marathon? Director Jason Rolling talks about preparations.

With a record number of participants comes a greater need for volunteers.

Positions are available all across the weekend, some being indoors and others outdoors.

If you’re just interested in watching, Rolling recommends checking out the junior race at Al Quaal in Ishpeming on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday for the main event. You should be able to see the winners come in around 11:00 a.m. at the Superior Dome.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to the director of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon about the need for more volunteers.

You can see the available volunteer positions at www.yoopersunited.com or you can email noquemanoninfo@gmail.com.

