Gov. Whitmer to deliver 2023 State of the State Address Wednesday evening

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State Address at 7:00 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, January 25th.

The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate and broadcast live throughout the state.

“The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year,” said Governor Whitmer. “I can’t wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

During her 2023 State of the State address, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now. Her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights. Together, they represent the future and will move Michigan forward.

To watch the State of the State Address, we will have a live stream link on our website, and we will also have full coverage on your TV6 Night Report, TV6 Late News, and TV6 Morning News.

