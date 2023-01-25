Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Flower shops are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. Two U.P. stores say their inventory is looking strong.

In Escanaba, Wickert Floral has options for your loved one online and in-store.

“Getting organized so when you come in, it’ll be quick,” said Kurt Almonroeder, the owner of Wickert Floral. “Grab what you need, and you’ll be out the door and give it to the one you love.”

If you find yourself shopping for the perfect gift on February 14, Wickert Floral has extended hours. It will be open until 7:00 p.m. on February 11, 13 and 14.

But if you prefer to plan ahead, you can order your gift online or by phone.

“You can order ahead of time, you can order the day of, and we’re all set for delivery before Valentine’s Day or on Valentine’s Day,” said Alonroeder.

Lutey’s Flower Shop in Marquette also has delivery and expects an uptick in business.

“When it’s on a Tuesday or Wednesday, typically it’s a busier week because people are not out of town celebrating,” said Sarah Ruuska, the owner of Lutey’s Flower Shop. “They’re at work and we do tons of deliveries to offices and homes.”

Both flower stores say red roses are the most common. But there are other options.

“We also have pink, red, yellow, orange roses,” said Ruuska. “Tulips are popular. Often lilies, stargazer lilies.”

Wickert and Lutey’s say they have product available right up to the big day, but ordering soon is better.

