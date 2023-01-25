Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday

Feeding America logo overlaid on a picture of a group of people, with a blue tint.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon.

The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.

To view the entire food pantry schedule, or the other services that they offer local communities, click here.

