CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.(Sacramento Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A California zoo is celebrating the new addition to its giraffe family after a female giraffe calf was born over the weekend.

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani had been under maternity watch for several days. She was moved to the maternity stall of the giraffe barn on Jan. 18 when zookeepers noticed signs of her soon giving birth.

However, the zookeepers said the birth didn’t happen the way they thought it would.

“Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday.

The zoo said the baby giraffe was finally born on Jan. 22 and shared photos of the mother and newborn getting to know each other in the giraffe barn.

Zookeepers said the baby is healthy and nursing well.

The zoo expects the mother and calf to be kept from public viewing as they continue to bond over the next few weeks, but visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the sideyard of their habitat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
A wall of produce from Negaunee High School's hydroponic system.
Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom
‘You’ll be addicted and want to come back’: CopperDog150 seeks more volunteers ahead of event
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Poster of the Teal Lake Melt-Down
Annual Negaunee guessing competition kicks off