Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

It’s called “It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.” The multimedia exhibition documents and celebrates alpine skiing in Northern Michigan. The exhibit features pictures, maps, videos, and artifacts that date back to the 1930s.

The Heritage Center Director Daniel Truckey said the way skiing has changed over the years is fascinating.

“It’s very different today than it was 50 years ago,” said Daniel Truckey, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center director, “or certainly 80 years ago when some of these hills started to become a reality. So, I think that’s part of it, just to show that change. We have examples of some of that in the photos and some of the artifacts we have as well.”

The exhibition will be open until April 1. It is free and open to the public.

