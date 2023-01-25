Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit

It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.
It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

It’s called “It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.” The multimedia exhibition documents and celebrates alpine skiing in Northern Michigan. The exhibit features pictures, maps, videos, and artifacts that date back to the 1930s.

The Heritage Center Director Daniel Truckey said the way skiing has changed over the years is fascinating.

“It’s very different today than it was 50 years ago,” said Daniel Truckey, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center director, “or certainly 80 years ago when some of these hills started to become a reality. So, I think that’s part of it, just to show that change. We have examples of some of that in the photos and some of the artifacts we have as well.”

The exhibition will be open until April 1. It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

Cody intro
Cody intro
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
Road crews explain snowbank removal
Road crews explain snowbank removal
Organizers stop by the TV6 Morning News to talk about preparation
Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta