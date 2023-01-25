Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson holds Ladies Night in Marquette

Harley Davidson Ladies Night
Harley Davidson Ladies Night(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Riders and non-riders attended Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson’s Ladies Night Wednesday evening.

It was an after-hours event to beat the winter blues. Five different vendors sold various items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry to essential oils.

Visitors could also enter in a drawing for a $50-dollar in-store credit gift card.

Store Manager Dana Cascio was excited to see all the different ladies attend.

“It’s fantastic, I love seeing all the smiles and the faces and the interactions, it’s awesome,” Cascio said.

Cascio said this is the store’s first ladies’ night since the start of the pandemic.

Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson plans on holding similar vendor-focused events this summer.

