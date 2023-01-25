Annual Negaunee guessing competition kicks off

Poster of the Teal Lake Melt-Down
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Lions Club has set up its Teal Lake Meltdown and now you can take your best guess when it will fall in.

This will be the sixth year of the meltdown and you can purchase a ticket guessing when the structure falls into the lake. Meltdown Chairperson Neil Lynch said the proceeds will go to the club and beyond.

“We use this as a fundraiser for our general and youth funds for the Negaunee Lions Club and we also have a partner with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. They are beneficiaries of this fundraiser as well and they help us out quite a bit,” Lynch said.

This is also a funding opportunity for the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC). GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson said this event is one of its major fundraisers.

“We use the proceeds for our general operating funds. We have a fixed budget throughout the year, so we get our revenue through memberships and through events, and this is one of the event fundings that help us continue through the year,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said it has been exciting to see this event grow over the last few years.

“It’s been a steady growth and I think more people are aware of it, and understand that you have a couple of months to buy your tickets. It gives them a chance to kind of study the ice a little bit and give their own predictions of when they think things will finally turn around,” Hendrickson said.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, you can buy one from a Negaunee Lions Club member or you can purchase a ticket online here.

