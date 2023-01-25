$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory

Ishpeming Armory renovations
Ishpeming Armory renovations(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory.

Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities.

“Most of these designs of the facilities were from the 50′s 60′s and 70′s when the force was all male,” Avery said.

The project will include a lactation room and expanded shower and toilet facilities. Major Megan Breen is the officer in charge of the 107th Engineer Battalion. She said there are typically 5 to 7 women soldiers working at the armory during the week.

“During the drill weekend, which is once a month, there are even upwards of 25 to 30 with half of them staying here overnight,” Breen said.

Breen said the updates will be an improvement for the women who drill and train in the armory.

“They won’t have to wait as long to use the showers or toilets. Prior to the renovation, it was always adjusting your schedule or trying to get everyone through within a certain time window,” Breen said.

And the lactation rooms will benefit expectant and new mothers.

“It will have a special chair, a refrigerator and a private space so those soldiers can address the things that they need to do along with working with their peers,” Breen said.

Avery said there will also be an improvement in accessibility.

“We will include an elevator that will go from the first floor to the second floor which we typically don’t provide because most of our facilities are single story. But this is a unique situation where this was always an ongoing issue at the Ishpeming armory,” Avery said.

Renovations are estimated to be complete in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

Latest News

Fresh round of lake effect snow brushes Upper Michigan through Thursday, with locally heavy...
Powdery persistence as lake effect snow ramps up through Thursday
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Court date rescheduled for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run
It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.
Beaumier UP Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit
Cody intro
Cody intro