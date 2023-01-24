Youth talent show auditions coming up this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The youth of Marquette County can put their talents on display with a charity talent show.

Marquette’s Got Talent is hosting auditions on Friday, January 27 from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Kaufman auditorium.

Kids and teens aged 5-17 can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to showcase their skills.

Judge Milan Marietti says Marquette’s Got Talent is looking for all forms of know-how, from “traditional” talents like singing and dancing, to more obscure ones like rapid Rubik’s Cube-solving and pet tricks.

Registration is $75 per child, but the talent show will be free for spectators. Proceeds will go to Hope for the Future Scholarship Fund.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Marquette's Got Talent judge Milan Marietti about what to expect and how to prepare for Marquette's got talent auditions.

You can sign up for an audition time slot here and learn more about the judges on Facebook or Instagram at Marquette’s Got Talent.

The talent show will take place at Kaufman Auditorium on Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Marquette's Got Talent judge Milan Marietti tells TV6's Tia Trudgeon how the youth talent show will give back to the community; Tia tap dances.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon is one of four judges on the Marquette’s Got Talent Panel.

The show will also feature acts from local pros.

