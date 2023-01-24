What to know before filing your tax returns

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up to 21days of the filing date.
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday is the second day of the 2022 tax filing season.

G.G. Gordon is the senior tax preparer at H&R Block Marquette Township. She said there are a few things to know before filing. First, the child tax and earned income credits are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“So, people that get those credits may see their refunds are going to be a little bit smaller than last year. It’s due to the fact we’ve gotten through the pandemic and the government doesn’t feel the need to dispense quite as much money for the credits,” Gordon said.

Secondly, ensure you have all of the correct documentation. Gordon says H&R Block frequently sees one mistake.

“It’s called an IP pin. It’s a special identification number that is issued by the IRS for the exclusive purpose of filing your tax return rather than filing it with your social security number. if you’ve ever had anyone, try to use your SSN to file a tax return, that gets you on the IRS IP pin list,” Gordon said.

Gordon said many who have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act also tend to forget an important document.

“You get a tax document, and it needs to get reported under the return or it won’t be accepted,” Gordon said.

Meanwhile, the Marquette Senior Center is offering free tax prep services for anyone who needs help.

“Typically, we get a lot of people that file jointly or individuals that are filing independently. We can do any type of tax except for ones that are a little more complicated. But if you’re unsure, you can call the senior center,” said Marquette Senior Center Services Manager Maureen McFadden.

The last day to file your taxes is April 18, Gordon recommends that you file sooner, rather than later to get the best returns.

