Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy announces application to renew accreditation with Land Trust Alliance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) recently announced that it is applying to renew its accreditation with the Land Trust Alliance.

The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction in land conservation. It is awarded to land trusts meeting the highest national standards for excellence and conservation permanence. A public comment period is now open for folks to voice their comments about UPLC.

UPLC says being accredited allows the organization to fulfill its promise to permanently protect critical conservation lands across the U.P.

“Everything we do has to be done with our I’s dotted, our T’s crossed and knowing that we have both the capacity and the resources to ensure that we’re fulfilling that promise,” said Andrea Denham, UPLC executive director. “We’re able to fulfill that promise of forever.”

Comments on UP Land Conservancy’s application will be most useful by Saturday, April 1. To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, click here or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org.

