Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun.

Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.

“It is going to be a place for kids and parents to come and have a good time,” Hagans said. “Parents can jump, I jump every time I go; it is going to be for everyone in the community. What we are really looking for is a safe place for kids to come have a fun time and release anything that they need to release.”

Hagans says he hopes the park brings more business into the Westwood Mall. It will open in three to five months following the completion of ground plans.

