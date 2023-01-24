Scattered light to moderate snow brushing the UP Wednesday

The snow showery marathon continues as Great Plains systems and the lake effect work in tandem to spread light to moderate snow throughout Upper Michigan Wednesday. Snow chances and intensity minimize Thursday as high pressure rebuilds in the region. Then Friday, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow showers and blustery conditions. Lake effect snow follows after system passage in the weekend, plus the creeping of frigid air steered in by the polar jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few flurries before scattered light snow moves in west Wednesday morning

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, light occasionally moderate afternoon and evening (mainly over the western and central counties); northeast winds 5 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph late evening

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers north

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow towards afternoon; patchy blowing snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts and very cold

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and very cold

>Highs: 0s

