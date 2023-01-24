Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches.

Now that money will remain in the general fund and the board will use money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER III.

“Because of all the changes in our staffing we decided that we would do the amendment in January rather than in December, either way, the budget is strong and I think we’re certainly maintaining fiscal responsibility and putting money into those programs that are addressing student achievement, academic, social, emotional and behavioral success of all our students,” said Zack Sedgwick, MAPS Superintendent.

The Board also accepted a donation of $25,000 from the Shiras Institute for the Shiras Planetarium.

