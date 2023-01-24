Light lake effect snow early on

Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning as a cold front exits the area. The pattern remains a bit quiet. Our next shot of widespread snow comes on Friday with a clipper system. Snow amounts will be low around 1-3″. Once it passes a trough in the jetstream digs in and brings a stretch of unseasonably cold air this weekend through next week.

Today: Light snow during the morning

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s west, upper 20s-low 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers west and north

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Low-mid 20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow across the north and unseasonably cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Sunday: Cold with a chance of light lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Very cold with a chance for lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers

