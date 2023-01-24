Light lake effect snow early on
Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning as a cold front exits the area. The pattern remains a bit quiet. Our next shot of widespread snow comes on Friday with a clipper system. Snow amounts will be low around 1-3″. Once it passes a trough in the jetstream digs in and brings a stretch of unseasonably cold air this weekend through next week.
Today: Light snow during the morning
>Highs: Mid-upper 20s west, upper 20s-low 30s elsewhere
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers west and north
>Highs: Mid-upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Friday: Widespread light snow
>Highs: Low-mid 20s
Saturday: Lake effect snow across the north and unseasonably cold
>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east
Sunday: Cold with a chance of light lake-effect snow in the north
>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east
Monday: Very cold with a chance for lake-effect snow in the north
>Highs: Single numbers
