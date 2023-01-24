Light lake effect snow early on

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning as a cold front exits the area. The pattern remains a bit quiet. Our next shot of widespread snow comes on Friday with a clipper system. Snow amounts will be low around 1-3″. Once it passes a trough in the jetstream digs in and brings a stretch of unseasonably cold air this weekend through next week.

Today: Light snow during the morning

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s west, upper 20s-low 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers west and north

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Low-mid 20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow across the north and unseasonably cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Sunday: Cold with a chance of light lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Very cold with a chance for lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward

Latest News

Series of clipper systems and the lake effect produce snow chances before arctic air pushes...
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/23/2023
Series of clipper systems and the lake effect produce snow chances before arctic air pushes...
Snow chances throughout the week with frigid air sweeping in late
snow
An active week with several small disturbances
Snow for Monday
Cooling air with scattered snow chances this week