Keweenaw NHP advisory commission opens applications for Keweenaw Heritage grants

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park (KNHP) Advisory Commission has opened applications for its Keweenaw Heritage grant program.

This is the program’s 16th year offering these awards.

The program lets owners of Copper Country historical properties and programs focused on preserving the area’s copper mining history to receive funding.

“Generally speaking, between 10 and 15 awards are given every year,” said Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission Executive Director Sean Gohman. “At this stage, we have $125,000 on hand. The max that can be asked for is $15,000, and that is a 1-to-1 match.”

The money can be used for things like construction, accessibility improvements and curational management needs to help improve those properties.

“This program is partially funded by the National Park Service, but the lion’s share of the funding comes from public donations,” continued Gohman. “And a big part of it comes from an annual private donation that we receive.”

Applicants can be nonprofits, academic institutions and federally recognized Indian tribes. Historically significant parts of Cliff Mine, Torch Lake and Painesdale can also apply.

“If you’re either a Heritage Site, you’re located within the bounds of the park or associated with any of these three geographical areas,” added Gohman. “And you tell stories related to copper, you’re eligible for these grants.”

The application deadline is March 31 at 5 p.m.

Awards will be announced on May 5 and are expected to be available starting June 1.

Interested parties can apply online on the National Park Service website by clicking here.

For additional information, you can contact Gohman at (906) 483-3040.

