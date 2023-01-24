Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’

Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.

Hiawatha performances are normally held at the Fold, on Third Street. However, the building recently experienced water damage. The group’s Executive Director said they’re excited to hold the concert in the new space.

“We will be having our kids’ campfire concert here on Thursday night in this big beautiful community space that they have here and we’re just tickled pink that we have a really cool place to do the concert that would’ve happened at our really cool space,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-Op executive director.

“We’re trying to reach the 10 and under crowd, songs specifically for them as well as traditional songs that all the kids and the families can relate to,” said Musician Jeff Krebs who goes by Papa Crow.

The concert is this coming Thursday, January 26 at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you dine at the Delft Bistro before or after the event, 15% of your bill will be donated to the Hiawatha Music Co-Op.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.