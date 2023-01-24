Hancock Planning Commission hears public comments on proposed solar & wind ordinance

The City of Hancock planning commission held a public hearing Monday evening to hear feedback...
The City of Hancock planning commission held a public hearing Monday evening to hear feedback about its proposed solar and wind ordinance.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday evening about its proposed solar and wind ordinance.

The ordinance’s draft outlines requirements for the installation and decommissioning of solar and wind energy systems. This includes using colors and landscaping that will help it blend into the existing environment.

Several citizens voiced their concerns in person and in writing at the meeting.

Some asked for clarification on where solar panels can or cannot be placed and others said parts of the ordinance weren’t specific enough.

“There seem to be about five to eight specific areas where people are interested in seeing some modifications to the ordinance,” said City of Hancock Planning Commission Member Steven Walton.

The commission plans to examine each concern and modify the ordinance if needed.

“I’ll draw up what the current ordinance says, the concern with it, and the proposed wording revision for that,” continued Walton. “And then at our planning commission meeting in February, we’ll vote on each one of those and then insert the parts that pass.”

Walton says the city council will also have a public comment period after revisions are made with more changes possible after that.

“We’ll be taking comments, sooner than later would be better, make our version final and then send it out to the city,” added Walton. “And then the city will have a public comment period for further revision if needed.”

To view the current draft of the city’s solar and wind ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
snow
An active week with several small disturbances

Latest News

The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office is cautioning anyone from entering sealed-off mine shafts...
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office cautions anyone from entering sealed mine shafts
MAPS Board Meeting at Marquette Alternative High School
Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment
A new housing project in Marquette Township is in its planning stage. A plot of land in...
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward - clipped version
It is less than six weeks away from the return of ski jumping in Dickinson County. Preparations...
Finland ski jumping team set to return to Pine Mountain Continental Cup - clipped version