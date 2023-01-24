Hancock Planning Commission hears public comments on proposed solar & wind ordinance

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday evening about its proposed solar and wind ordinance.

The ordinance’s draft outlines requirements for the installation and decommissioning of solar and wind energy systems. This includes using colors and landscaping that will help it blend into the existing environment.

Several citizens voiced their concerns in person and in writing at the meeting.

Some asked for clarification on where solar panels can or cannot be placed and others said parts of the ordinance weren’t specific enough.

“There seem to be about five to eight specific areas where people are interested in seeing some modifications to the ordinance,” said City of Hancock Planning Commission Member Steven Walton.

The commission plans to examine each concern and modify the ordinance if needed.

“I’ll draw up what the current ordinance says, the concern with it, and the proposed wording revision for that,” continued Walton. “And then at our planning commission meeting in February, we’ll vote on each one of those and then insert the parts that pass.”

Walton says the city council will also have a public comment period after revisions are made with more changes possible after that.

“We’ll be taking comments, sooner than later would be better, make our version final and then send it out to the city,” added Walton. “And then the city will have a public comment period for further revision if needed.”

To view the current draft of the city’s solar and wind ordinance, click here.

