Father Marquette Catholic Academy annual gala to be held at new venue

Father Marquette Catholic Academy annual gala
Father Marquette Catholic Academy annual gala(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s annual gala will be at a new venue this year.

The gala will be held at the Landmark Inn on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and live music from BUMPUS. The event is a fundraiser for Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

The school says the gala will be fun for everyone involved.

“We would love people to come to the gala this year,” said Jessica Betz EDD, Father Marquette Catholic Academy principal. “It’s going to be a wonderful time. It’s a great way to see what’s going on at Father Marquette Catholic Academy. It’s a wonderful way to support our school. Also, a way to just be together as a community and support each other for a wonderful cause and a wonderful evening.”

Tickets will be available until this Friday, Jan. 27. You can get yours here or at Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
The 48-home plan is located off of County Road 492 behind Goodwill in Marquette Township.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
Chatham Ski Hill
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

UPLC
Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy announces application to renew accreditation with Land Trust Alliance
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
James De Decker says unlike other areas, the U.P. is seeing an increase in farms
Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba
James De Decker says unlike other areas, the U.P. is seeing an increase in farms
Agriculture for Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba