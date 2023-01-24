Father Marquette Catholic Academy annual gala to be held at new venue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s annual gala will be at a new venue this year.

The gala will be held at the Landmark Inn on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and live music from BUMPUS. The event is a fundraiser for Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

The school says the gala will be fun for everyone involved.

“We would love people to come to the gala this year,” said Jessica Betz EDD, Father Marquette Catholic Academy principal. “It’s going to be a wonderful time. It’s a great way to see what’s going on at Father Marquette Catholic Academy. It’s a wonderful way to support our school. Also, a way to just be together as a community and support each other for a wonderful cause and a wonderful evening.”

Tickets will be available until this Friday, Jan. 27. You can get yours here or at Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

