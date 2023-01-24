7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven people have applied for the city of Marquette’s vacant commission seat.

Marquette city clerk Kyle Whitney told TV6 seven applications were received by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Candidates include Peter Frazier, Cary Gottlieb, Michael Larson, James Rankin, Tony Tollefson, Jen Tucker and Nina Van den Ende.

Whitney said the city commission will offer the candidates a chance to speak at its January 30th regular meeting.

The seat is currently vacant due to the resignation of former commissioner Evan Bonsall.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.