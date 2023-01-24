1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire

(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County.

Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building is uninhabitable as long as the fire investigation continues.

