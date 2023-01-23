UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods.

“It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen but also play in the community. The children’s museum is a great hands-on event to kind of learn and play but it’s also really fun to see a lot of the community members here outside of our normal restaurant hours.”

This was the museum’s 20th Culinary Journey. The U.P. Children’s Museum is located on West Baraga Avenue in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.