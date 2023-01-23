Two Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were sentenced to jail and one man was given probation for illegally entering and taking minerals from a mine in Copper Falls in March 2020.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, 39-year-old Brent Hiltunen and 40-year-old Ike Kinsinger, both from Calumet, were both sentenced to 30 days in jail for one count each of Breaking and Entering – Illegal Entry.

They were previously found guilty by a jury in November 2022.

A third defendant, 40-year-old Erick Grandchamp, also from Calumet, was sentenced to probation when he pleaded guilty to a Trespass charge, as part of a plea agreement, in May of 2022.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that it is illegal to enter a mine without permission. It is also a very dangerous activity, that not only puts the entering people in harms way, but endangers the lives of first responders that would have to enter the mine to rescue those individuals.

Additionally, humans entering a bat habitat can have a significant negative impact on the health and well-being of those animals.

