Travel Marquette launches winter pass

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette.

The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette.

It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Those points can then be used to collect prizes.

Travel Marquette president and CEO Susan Estler says it’s a good way to experience the winter beauty of Marquette.

“We have locations across Marquette County, so it gets people trying different areas they are not familiar with,” Estler said, “There is a brief description within each of the different locations, we are hoping that it might provide a new favorite for some people.”

To sign up for the app or learn more about the rewards visit Travel Marquette’s website.

