Swedetown Trail Network offers free gear rentals to promote winter recreation

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County trail network and an outdoor rental business teamed up Sunday afternoon to give people a chance to try something new.

The Swedetown Nordic Ski Trails club teamed up with Calumet-based Cross Country Sports which provided the equipment. Swedetown has 1,900 acres of trails and recreation space.

“This is a once-a-year day, and it is a national event all over the country at other Nordic ski places too. It is a way to give people a chance to try a winter sport,” Swedetown Trails Club Volunteer Cynthia Macdonald said. “A way to stay active in the winter, something new.”

Macdonald says the collaboration with cross-country sports helps enthusiasts find a passion for the outdoors.

“This is so great; it is so nice to have a shop with gear that is only half a mile away where they can rent the gear and people can come over and they can help people become winter trail enthusiasts,” Macdonald said.

Cross Country Sports Manager Ryan Bischer says it makes him happy to introduce winter recreation to attendees.

“It really means a lot to us to have the expertise and share the experience with everybody as they get started in winter sports,” Bischer said.

Bischer says getting out on the trail is not just a fun time but is good for your health.

“I love winter sports and getting out,” Bischer said. “I feel it makes a positive impact on our life to enjoy the winter and not just shovel and move the snow around. It is something to look forward to and a way to get exercise in the winter.”

Macdonald says she hopes to continue the event next year.

Visit the Swedetown Mountain Bike and Ski Trails Facebook or website for the latest event or other information about the trail network.

