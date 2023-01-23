Snow chances throughout the week with frigid air sweeping in late
Series of clipper systems and the lake effect produce snow chances before arctic air pushes into the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, briefly heavy at times in the northwest-west wind belts; patchy blowing and drifting snow; west through northwest winds ten to twenty miles per hour
>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: 20s/30 (warmer south central)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then diminishing
>Highs: 20
Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow towards afternoon; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; cold
>Highs: 10s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers north; cold
>Highs: 10
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold
>Highs: 0s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.