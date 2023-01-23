Snow chances throughout the week with frigid air sweeping in late

Series of clipper systems and the lake effect produce snow chances before arctic air pushes into the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, briefly heavy at times in the northwest-west wind belts; patchy blowing and drifting snow; west through northwest winds ten to twenty miles per hour

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s/30 (warmer south central)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then diminishing

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow towards afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers north; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold

>Highs: 0s

