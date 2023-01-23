Snow chances throughout the week with frigid air sweeping in late

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, briefly heavy at times in the northwest-west wind belts; patchy blowing and drifting snow; west through northwest winds ten to twenty miles per hour

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s/30 (warmer south central)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then diminishing

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow towards afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers north; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold

>Highs: 0s

